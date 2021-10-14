Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post amid Aryan Khan’s arrest in drug case

The bail hearing for Aryan Khan will resume today after the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court postponed it on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the star kid’s destiny, as well as those of the other accused in the cruise party narcotics case, is in jeopardy.

Amid the Aryan Khan drug case scandal and remarks from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), actress Rhea Chakraborty recently posted a mysterious message on her Instagram stories, in which she offered a thought-provoking quote but did not name or tag anyone. Take a look at this:

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were detained by the NCB last year in a narcotics case involving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. For more than a month, the actress was held in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail. Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde is also Aryan’s lawyer in the rave party case.

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jaffery’s ‘Chehre,’ which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.