UN starts Ebola vaccination in Congo.

The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that officials in eastern Congo have begun administering Ebola vaccines to the people after the disease claimed the life of a toddler last week.

People at high risk of contracting the disease, such as the little boy’s family members and health staff, would receive first doses of the Merck vaccine, United Nations’ health agency said.

According to the World Health Organisation, around a thousand doses of the Merck vaccine arrived in Goma, the capital of Congo’s North Kivu province, while 200 doses were transported to Beni, a city near the region where the first case was discovered last week.

The new Ebola outbreak, which began on Oct. 8, follows a terrible epidemic that was started in 2018, when the disease took more than 2,200 people’s lives in the conflict-torn region.

More than 80 World Health Organisation responders were found to have sexually abused the victims while attempting to halt the disease.

This month, the World Health Organisation despatched 15 officials to Congo, including an expert in preventing sexual abuse and exploitation. The organisation announced that the expert will train WHO workers and partners working in Congo, on how to prevent any inappropriate and abusive behaviour.