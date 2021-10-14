Used just for 6 years, Minister issues order to evacuate debilitated Kozhikode KSRTC building

Thiruvananthapuram: Order was issued by Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju, to evacuate the debilitated KSRTC building in Kozhikode within a month. The decision was taken after the study conducted by a team from Chennai IIT had given a report stating that the building was debilitated.

A study led by IIT structural engineer Alagappa Sundaram found that the building was highly damaged and needed immediate action. The Minister, following the team’s recommendation that the building should be strengthened immediately, informed that a new tender will be called for the construction work after the building is immediately evacuated. The estimated cost of renewal is Rs 30 crore.

The building, which includes a shopping mall and KSRTC stand, was constructed at Rs 75 crore, and was completed in 2015. Although the construction was completed, the KSRTC building became fully operational, after several years of uncertainty.