Aryan Khan Case: Why Ram Gopal Varma tweeted ‘Jai NCB’ amidst the celeb chorus

A special NDPS court in Mumbai said it will rule on bail petitions submitted by Aryan Khan and two others on October 20 in the drug case. Among the film industry stars who expressed their displeasure were director Rahul Dholakia and actress Swara Bhasker, while director Ram Gopal Varma took a jibe at the NCB on his Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, Dholakia wrote: ‘I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately, this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail.’

I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 14, 2021

Actress Swara Bhasker called the situation ‘pure harassment.’ In a tweet, filmmaker Hansal Mehta claimed that while marijuana/cannabis usage is allowed in many nations, it is considered ‘harassment’ in India.

Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalised in many. In our country its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 14, 2021

Director Ram Gopal Varma, on Wednesday, also mocked the NCB and political parties over Aryan Khan’s detention. He tweeted: ‘Film TITLE: ROCKET. Launching as Hero: Aryan Khan S/O @iamsrk. Produced by NCB. Co-produced by some political parties. Directed by Media.’

Film TITLE : ROCKET Launching as Hero ,Aryan Khan S/O @iamsrk PRODUCED by NCB Co produced by some political parties DIRECTED by MEDIA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

The 59-year-old filmmaker further mockingly said Shah Rukh Khan’s followers should thank the NCB for turning Aryan Khan into a super-star. ‘I will take a bet that in the coming future Aryan Khan will say he learnt about life much more in jail and from NCB than from his own father @iamsrk,’ he added.

All genuine and intelligent fans of @iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk ‘s genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB ????? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

I will take a bet that in the coming future Aryan khan will say he learnt about life much more in jail and from NCB than from his own father @iamsrk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sussanne Khan are among the celebrities who have shown their support for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Not only on social media, but King Khan’s ardent supporters have also been spotted outside his house with banners of support.