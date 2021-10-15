Aryan Khan receives a money order of Rs 4500 from his family, speaks to them via video call

Mumbai: Aryan Khan has received a money order of Rs 4,500 from his home, which he may use to purchase meals and other things from the Arthur Road Jail cafeteria. This is the maximum amount of money that can be sent to someone in prison.

Aryan was also permitted to make a brief video chat with his family, as per a Bombay High Court decision requiring convicts to communicate with their families twice a week. On the other hand, Aryan has only used this option once.

Authorities at the jail have declined to clarify when the money order was sent to Aryan and when the video conversation occurred. However, the jail Superintendent, Nitin Waychal had stated that Aryan would be fed jail food and no home or outside food will be supplied to the star kid till a court order is issued.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was ordered back to jail last evening after his bail plea got rejected for the fourth time in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. After hearing lengthy arguments from Aryan’s team of attorneys and the NCB, represented by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, a Mumbai Sessions Court judge postponed its decision till October 20.

Since the court is currently closed for the festive season, Aryan Khan, who has already spent 12 days in jail, has no legal alternatives and must stay in jail for another 5 more days. Aryan Khan has been renamed ‘Undertrial Number N956’ and has been sent to the barracks. Following a negative COVID-19 test result, he was transferred to a communal cell yesterday.