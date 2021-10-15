Biden donates 17 million vaccine doses to African Union.

While during a visit of the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Thursday, the American President Joe Biden announced that the United States will make a donation of over 17 million vaccine doses to the African Union. White House said that it would be a one-time donation of 17 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Biden’s meeting with Kenyatta at the White House was his first, with a leader from Africa, as president. This month, Kenya will occupy the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. The United States and Kenya have long worked together on economic and security projects, which included counterterrorism.

Biden stated that the 17 million vaccine shots will be in addition to the 50 million already supplied by the United States to the African Union. The vaccine doses will enhance the African Union’s regional procurement of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, White House said in a statement.