British Airways announces recruitment of cabin crew

London: British Airways has announced fresh recruitment of cabin crew staff . Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the British Airways careers site. As per reports, the air carrier will hire around 3000 cabin crew.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of 28,000 British pounds (141,000 UAE dirham). They will also get flying/duty pay and a tax-free subsistence allowance.

The airline has already contacted people in the company’s existing talent pools, which holds the details of people who left the business last year but have expressed an interest in returning to the airline when vacancies arise.

‘Everyone is welcome at British Airways.We have an opportunity to give people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to see the world and help shape the future of our airline. We know that people are looking for the first step in their career or a complete career change. We will value the skills and experience they will bring to the role to help serve our customers’, said Sean Doyle, chairman and CEO of British Airways.

Earlier, UAE based air carriers, Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline have also announced hiring of cabin crew. The airline companies have started the recruitment process as they are recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.