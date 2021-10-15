Hand chopped, tied to barricade; Man lynched at Singhu border, near a venue of farmers’ protest

Chandigarh: A 35-year-old man was brutally lynched, with his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade, near a farmers’ protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. His body was found hanging from a barricade, near the main venue of farmers protesting, on Friday morning around 5 am, and the gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

The deceased, Lakhbir Singh(35), was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran province. A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, where some Nihangs were seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him. The Nihangs are heard uttering in the clip about the man been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that leads the protests at Delhi’s borders against three agro-laws, said that a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing, after the deceased allegedly attempted to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, the holy book of the Sikhs. SKM members also said that the man stayed with Nihangs for some time, adding that Nihangs are not part of the protest group, and strict action should be taken against culprits.

Police officials said that they have registered a case of murder and further investigations to find out the culprits are underway. They added that questioning of people including the protesting farmers in the area is going on, and will nab the culprits soon.