IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next five days

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states in the country. The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and due to this heavy rainfall will occur in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar islands will witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorms during the next two days. West Bengal and Bihar will get heavy rainfall during 17-19.

Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu may witness heavy rainfall for next two days under the influence of another low-pressures area that lies over Lakshadweep.

The national weather agency also predicted lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.