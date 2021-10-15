IPL 2021 Final: Dhoni becomes the first captain to lead 300 matches in T20

Dubai: Former Indian Captain and wicket-keeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first captain to lead 300 matches in the T20 format on Friday. The milestone was achieved while leading Chennai Super Kings in the final match of IPL 2021, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Dhoni has led Team India, Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants, in the Indian Premier League, Champions League T20, Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and has won every major T20 Trophy in the world. The second person on the list is the Caribbean player Daren Sammy who has lead Peshawar Zalmi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajshahi Kings, St Lucia, St Lucia Zouks, St Lucia Stars, Titans, West Indies, West Indies XI, and Windward Islands in the T20 format in 208 matches. Virat Kohli comes third as he has lead the Indian Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in 185 matches.

In the final match, Kolkota has won the toss, and decided to bowl against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Faf du Plessis are playing their 200th and 100th matches in IPL today.

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

KKR playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy