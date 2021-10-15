Know the premiere date of ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Bollywood period film ‘Sardar Udham’ will be premiered on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a patriotic man who fought against the British subjugation of India. It focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to take revenge against the British for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Vicky Kaushal plays the title role in the film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Final: Dhoni becomes the first captain to lead 300 matches in T20

https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-475065

The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The film’s music was composed by Shantanu Moitra.