‘Kotigobba 3’: Fans pelt stones at theatre as Sudeepa’s starrer release gets delayed

Vijayapura (Karnataka): The Kannada-language action thriller ‘Kotigobba 3’ release was postponed on Thursday, which led to fans of the film’s star, Kichcha Sudeep, throwing stones at the Dreamland Theatre, Vijayapura.

The incident took place near Tipu Sultan Chowk in Vijaypura and fans of Sudeep lost out on the opportunity to see the movie of their favourite actor after acquiring tickets between Rs 150 and Rs 500. There were even fans who broke through the front gate of Dreamland Theatre.

Fans gathered in huge numbers in some theatres across Karnataka, so the actor apologized to them and appealed to them not to damage the theatres. Sudeep shared a note on Twitter, along with the message, ‘A note to all my friends at the theatres.’ In his note, he wrote, ‘It is my duty to inform all those at the theatres already that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologise for this negligence from the concerned.’

Read also: Kedarnath & Yamunotri temples to close for winters on Nov 6

‘I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this. This is a rare situation and I am sure that patience from all will be my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen after such a long gap,’ continued the actor. Sudeep said that he would tweet ‘on the show timings’ as soon as he had more clarity, adding, ‘Until then I request (you) not to any cause any harm to yourself and damage to any property (theatres). Since I feel it’s my personal duty towards all my friends who have loved and believed in me, I shall promise you all that I will ensure my films will not see such a chaotic release in the future.’

It has been postponed multiple times over the past few months due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The movie also stars Madonna Sebastian, Ashika Ranganath, Shraddha Das, and Aftab Shivdasani. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya and directed by Shiva Karthik.