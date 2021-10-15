Kedarnath & Yamunotri temples to close for winters on Nov 6

Dehradun: This year, Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand will close their sacred portals on November 6 and Gangotri’s will close on November 5. According to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board media incharge Harish Gaud, the date for the closure of Badrinath will be announced on Friday, on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.

The Himalayan temple closure marks the end of Uttarakhand’s Chardham Yatra, which was delayed last month for a second consecutive year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temples, which were normally thronged with devotees from across the country and abroad before the pandemic outbreak, are always closed during winter as they remain snowbound. There have been more than one lakh pilgrims visiting Chardham this year despite a number of restrictions imposed on them in light of the pandemic, including a daily maximum for the number of pilgrims visiting.

On October 6, however, the Uttarakhand High Court lifted the daily cap on pilgrim attendance at the Himalayan temples.