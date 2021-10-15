CBSE issues guidelines for Class 10 & 12 board exams, all exams to be held offline

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the date sheet for class 10 and 12. The first terminal Board exams will be published on October 18. The examinations will be held first in minor subjects, followed by examinations in major subjects, the board explained.

The board has announced that all exams will be conducted offline. The board has said that each exam will last 90 minutes for the term 1 exam and will begin at 11.30am instead of 10.30am as the winter session will be taking place. For all candidate categories, the reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

Practical exams will be conducted before term exams end. The final results for class 10 and 12 will be announced after the second term exams.

During this year’s academic session, the Board plans on dividing the syllabus into two terms of approximately 50% each. The Board had said in July that this was done to increase the probability of conducting classes X and XII examinations by the end of the academic session.