PM Modi increased the value of Indian passport abroad: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the value of Indian passports overseas, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. During a day-long visit to Goa, he told party members in the Taleigao Assembly constituency that the BJP is sure that India would become a USD five trillion economy by 2024.

The entire world’s perception of India has shifted. Goa is a sailor’s paradise. ‘Ask them (sailors), earlier when they showed an Indian passport (outside the country) what used to be the reaction, and what is the reaction now? Now, after seeing an Indian passport, there is a smile on the face of the officer from any foreign country and they say `you have come from Modi’s country’,’ Shah said.

According to the Union home minister, Modi has enhanced the worth of the Indian passport, which was made possible by the BJP’s victory in the general elections. He urged Goans to give the ruling BJP a full mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah listed the Modi administration’s accomplishments, such as delivering toilets to ten crore homes and stated that before seeking another mandate from the people (in 2024), the government will meet its goal of providing 100% tap-water connectivity. As per Shah, Goa will be the first state in the country to provide tap water to every home.