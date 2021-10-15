Security forces gun down a terrorist in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist in an encounter in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The killed terrorist identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh had killed a civilian in Srinagar on October 2. Security forces also recovered AK rifle, magazines and ammunition.

Earlier on Wednesday one terrorist identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Sham Sofi was neutralized in Tral area. Sham Sofi was the top local commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

At least 11 terrorists from organizations ranging from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Force (TRF) have been neutralized in the last 10 days.