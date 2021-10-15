Thousands gather in Georgia to demand Saakashvili’s release.

In Georgia, thousands of supporters of the former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was imprisoned after returning from exile this month, protested in demand of his release, as Saakashvili’s lawyer called on them to help rescue the country. The demonstrations took place in Tbilisi, on Thursday.

The march drew the largest crowds since pro-Western President Mikhail Saakashvili was arrested on October 1st on allegations of abuse of power and hiding evidence while in office. Saakashvili claimed that the charges were politically motivated.

As the audience gathered in the city centre, Saakashvili’s lawyer read a statement from Saakashvili, from the stage.

The ex-President wrote in the statement that it was time to save Georgia, for which everyone has to gather. He referred to the ancient city which was destructed by war and declared that the Carthage of evil would fall as well as betrayal and oppression.

Many Georgian national flags flew over the crowd. Some held the flags of the European Union and Ukraine, where Saakashvili lived before returning to Georgia.

Saakashvili, who served as president until 2013, led the Rose Revolution in 2003, which overthrew Eduard Shevardnadze. He is a figurehead for some in the opposition, while his adversaries in the ruling Georgian Dream party call him a joke.