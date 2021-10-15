Who is heading the Govt?: Sanjay Raut slams RSS chief over remarks on ‘narcotics business for anti-national activities’

Mumbai : Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, over his statement that the narcotics business is used to fund anti-national activities in the country, and PM Narendra Modi had assured that demonetisation would curb the drug mafia. He was responding to the statement made by the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during his annual Vijayadashami address.

‘If he (Mohan Bhagwat) says something, it has significance, but if narcotics’ money is being used against nation, who is heading the government? The PM had said that money to terrorists, drugs mafia will stop with demonetisation’, Raut said. He further pointed out that if the ‘link’ of narcotics money with anti-national activities has not been broken, then RSS’s concern is right and we (the party) also agree with their concerns.

Bhagawat had said in his annual Vijaya Dashami address, “There is no control over what is shown on OTT platforms. Post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising, how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities. All of this should be controlled’. The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered to be one of the most important events for the organisation. It is during his address that the future plans and vision are presented for its members to follow, and announcements on their stand and decisions on many issues of national importance are made.