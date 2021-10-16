8-year-old dies, 50 ill after attending religious function in Assam

An official in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district stated on Friday that an 8-year-old girl died and over 50 others were ill as a result of suspected food poisoning in Arlangpira village.

He stated that they all had attended a religious ceremony at a villager’s home, where they were offered tea and biscuits. Following complaints of stomach aches, vomiting and diarrhoea-like symptoms, the guests were transported to Bokajan Civil Hospital, where the little girl died.

Local officials paid a visit to the community and promised an investigation into the event, he added.