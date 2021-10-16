Covid-19 vaccine will be given to all expats in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health of Oman announced that Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to all expats in North Al Batinah Governorate from Sunday, October 17 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Directorate General of Health Services in North Al Batinah urged all expats to register in the Tarassud system to get appointment for vaccination. Expats without appointments will not be vaccinated. People coming at the vaccination centers must also submit their residency card and mobile no written on it.

The vaccination Centers:

1. Omani women’s Association in Liwa

2. Rehabilitation Centre in Sohar

3. Sport Club in Saham

4. Wali Office Hall in Suwaiq