Dravid set to replace Shastri as Team India Head Coach after WC T20

New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid has agreed to take over charge as the Head Coach of Team India, after the World Cup T20 tournament.

‘Dravid has agreed and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the more easy for Indian cricket to continue on its path to become world beaters on the pitch’, reported ANI, citing sources.

Current coach Ravi Shastri’s contract ends with the T20 World Cup hosted by BCCI, in UAE and Oman, scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14. India will open its T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Virat Kohli will also be stepping down as the side’s captain in the T20 format, after the tournament.

Dravid, who currently heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been silently working behind the scenes to build Indian cricket’s supply line, and has been a choice for BCCI, since many years. His tenure had come to an end, but an extension was granted, although it wasn’t officially announced. Dravid had been involved in talks since July, with the BCCI, from the time he went to Sri Lanka as the coach of India’s white-ball team.