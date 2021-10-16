‘Full of lies and half-truths’: Asaduddin Owaisi attack RSS chief

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said that Vijayadashmi rally speech by RSS Chief was full of lies and half-truths.

The AIMIM leader claimed that there is no demographic imbalance in the country and Muslim population has declined sharply and Hindu population surged in the country. He also accused that Mohan Bhagwat did not utter a word about the Chinese intrusion.

‘Society must choose between RSS’s cowardice and Ashfaqullah Khan’s bravery, RSS’s betrayal of India and Gandhi’s patriotism, RSS’s ideology of whining/resentment and Maulana Azad’s intellect and education. Society must choose between RSS’s love for inequality and Ambedkar’s desire for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice’, said Asaduddin Owaisi. He said that RSS cannot exist in a society wishing to progress economically.

Mohan Bhagwat called for a reformulation of the National Population Policy while addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur.