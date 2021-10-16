IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 17 states till October 19

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and hailstorms in several parts across the country till October 19. As per the national weather agency, southern parts of the country will witness heavy rainfall till October 17 and northwest India will receive rainfall on October 17 and 18.

As per IMD, there is a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and another low pressure area over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions. And these are causing heavy rainfall in the country.

Isolated heavy rainfall will be seen over Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 17. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 17 and 18. Rajasthan and Haryana will receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 18.