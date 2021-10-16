Kottayam: Landslide hits Koottickal : 6 dead, 10 missing, Army’s help sought

Kottayam: Landslides hit eastern part of Kottayam district, following extremely heavy rainfall, after which the district collector sought the assistance of the Army and the Air Force for rescue missions. At least four landslides have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district on Saturday. The water levels in the rivers flowing through Kottayam such as Manimalayar and Meenachil are also rising.

Koottickal was the worst affected with the landslide, where 10 persons are reportedly missing. There have been reports that around three bodies have been recovered from the spot. V N Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation, stated that over 60 are waiting to be rescued in the region. Landslides have also led to the blockage of Mundakkayam Elamkadu-Vagamon Road.

Kottayam District Collector P K Jayasree also sought the assistance of the army to airlift stranded people from affected areas in the eastern parts of the district. A 35-membered team from Indian Army is expected to arrive at Koottikal soon. The state police chief has informed that emergency contact number 112 can be accessed by the public for assistance.