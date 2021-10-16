Terrorists kill 2 civilians in Srinagar

Srinagar: Terrorists killed two civilians in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have started a search operation in the area for the terrorists. Arbind Kumar Sah, a street vendor from Bihar was shot by terrorists near the Eidgah park in Srinagar city. In another incident, the terrorists opened fire at Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh.

In the last one month, 7 civilians had lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. Earlier on October 7, two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar. On October 5, a Kashmiri Pandit businessman M.L. Bindroo, a Bihari street vendor and a taxi driver were also killed by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the security forces had neutralized two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e- Taiba in an encounter at Drangbal area in Pampore, Pulwama district. Jammu and Kashmir police informed that at least 13 terrorists have been neutralized in 9 encounters in the last 10 days.