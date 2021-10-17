23 years of pyaar & dosti: Karan Johar on directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, one of the most successful romantic Bollywood films of all time, 23 years ago. The tale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan in two love triangles, has remained a fan favourite to this day. At the time of its debut, the lines, songs, and performances of all of the cast members drew applause and cheers in theatres and they are still engraved in the minds of Bollywood cinephiles.

On the 23rd anniversary of the film’s premiere, Karan took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming note with a video of the film’s remarkable dialogue and songs. ’23 years of Pyaar, Dosti and a bunch of memories. This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today. Gratitude to the best cast, crew and the audience who continue to pour in the love for this story 23 years on. Thank you,’ he wrote on Instagram.

See the post here: Karan Johar reminisces ‘Pyaar, Dosti and a Bunch of Memories’

Many fans and celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Maheep Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar showered their love on the comment section of the post.

Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal and Reema Lagoo were among the cast members of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. The film ticked all the criteria, from music to narrative to dancing scenes.