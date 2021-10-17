The creators of the next unnamed film starring Aditya Roy Kapur have finally begun filming after keeping fans on their toes for a long time. The forthcoming film is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil smash ‘Thadam’. Based on actual events, this thriller film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur in two distinct roles for the first time, along with Mrunal Thakur. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar.

Murad Khetani, who was delighted to start a new project on the auspicious day of Dussehra, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the actor while holding the clapper board. ‘On this auspicious day of #Dussehra, we are ready to begin the adventure of a lifetime!. Shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit #Thadam commences today,’ read the caption.

Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for 'Thadam' remake

Announcing the news, in addition to Khetani, T-Series also shared the same picture on their official Twitter account.

Thadam is a Tamil film directed by Magizh Thirumeni that was released in March 2019. Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep feature in the film. The film’s premise focuses on the assassination of a young man and when the main suspect in the murder is discovered to have a look-alike, the situation becomes even more complicated.