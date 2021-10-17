Farah Khan Ali shares post on millennial language after NCB cites Aryan’s text

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a recent tweet, giving them a crash lesson in millennial language. This comes after the agency earlier this week reported Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp message to Arbaaz Merchant – ‘let’s have a blast’ – to the special NDPS court.

Sharing a screenshot showing definitions for other millennial terms like ‘salty,’ ‘thirsty’ and ‘tea,’ Farah tweeted: ‘Dear NCB, the millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO – Fear of missing out, SICK – Something that is cool, DOPE – Something Excellent, GOAT – Greatest of all time, BLAST – To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein.’

Dear NCB

The millennials of today have a language I had to Google to know. FOMO – Fear of missing out

SICK – Something that is cool

DOPE – Something Excellent

GOAT – Greatest of all time

BLAST – To have a good time. Want more, please see pic attached herein ? https://t.co/D1aMGy9E3H pic.twitter.com/qhsSVfoCQS — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 16, 2021

The NCB detained Aryan, Arbaaz and others in a drug-related case earlier this month. Aryan is the older son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. He is now being held in the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. His bail application has been postponed until October 20 by a special NDPS court in Mumbai.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence on NCB arresting Aryan Khan in drugs case

On Thursday, NCB assistant solicitor general Anil Singh requested the court to take note of Aryan and Arbaaz’s WhatsApp conversation in which they talked about having a blast. According to Aryan’s lawyer, Amit Desai, the NCB misunderstood the message. ‘Today’s generation has a means of communication, which is English… not the Queen’s English… it’s sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different,’ he said.