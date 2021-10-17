Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo to resign as Asansol MP

Kolkata: The former BJP leader had joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on September 18, after he was removed from the Union Council of Ministers.

As per top leaders of TMC, Babul Supriyo had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to complete his formalities of resignation as MP. He has been given time on Tuesday at 11 a.m. He may contest in the constituency as TMC candidate.

Also Read: All possible help will be provided to people affected by heavy rain, landslides in Kerala: Amit Shah

Babul Supriyo had won from Asansol parliamentary constituency twice — in 2014 and in 2019. He also served as union Minister-of-State in the Narendra Modi ministry. But was removed in the last cabinet reshuffle.