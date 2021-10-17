Gulf Country resumes operating airports at full capacity

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has decided to resume operating airports at full capacity. The authority also said that the vaccination status of passengers will be verified the official Covid-19 contact tracing app, Tawakkalna.

The Ministry of Sports in the country has on Sunday decided to allow full capacity attendance at stadiums and other sports facilities. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the stadiums and other sports facilities.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Interior has lifted social distancing measures at the public places and exempted fully vaccinated residents from wearing masks in open places.