Saudi Arabia eases more Covid-19 restrictions

Riyadh: Ministry of Sports in Saudi Arabia has decided to allow full capacity attendance at stadiums and other sports facilities. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the stadiums and other sports facilities.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi government has lifted social distancing measures at the public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings. It also allowed full-capacity attendance at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah. The government also exempted fully vaccinated residents from wearing masks in open places. But people must wear masks in closed spaces and areas that are not monitored by the Tawakkalna tracing app.