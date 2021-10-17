Heavy Rainfall: India Meteorological Department issues ‘Red Alert’

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains and issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for October 18 and an Orange alert for October 19. The agency urged the state government to take all necessary arrangements to face the situation.

The state government has instructed state police, State Disaster Rescue Force and other civic authorities to be alert. Special care will be given to devotees attending the Char Dham Yatra. The visitors to the Badrinath temple have also been advised to stay at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar. The government also announced a holiday for all schools in the Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts on October 18. The authorities also banned trekking, camping, mountaineering groups from entering into all the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17th to 19th October.

Also Read: IRCTC launches ‘Mata Vaishno Devi’ package: Know booking cost, itinerary

Meanwhile, 19 people lost their lives in Kerala in landslides and flashfloods due to the extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in Kerala.