‘Her sense of humour will always keep us smiling’: Aamir Khan after Farrukh’s death

The demise of the veteran actress, Farrukh Jaffar, on Friday, stunned the film industry. The actress passed away in Lucknow at the age of 88. Farrukh was renowned for her roles in films such as ‘Umrao Jaan’, which starred Rekha, Swadesh, Peepli Live, Sultan, and others. She was most recently seen in the 2020 film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, in which she played Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Fatima Begum. Farrukh also received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Gulabo Sitabo writer Juhi Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media. After knowing the news, Aamir Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a monochrome photograph of the late actress. He also paid his last respects to the renowned actress in the caption, saying that her sense of humour will keep her alive in all hearts. ‘Her infectious energy, passion, liveliness and sense of humour will always keep us smiling. RIP Farrukh Jaffer Ji,’ read the caption.

See the post here: Aamir Khan mourns the demise of Farrukh Jaffar

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, who co-starred with Farrukh Jaffer in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, also expressed his sadness over her death.