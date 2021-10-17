Man claims his wife delivered girl as hospital hands over baby boy; complaint filed

Mangaluru: A man in Mangaluru has filed a complaint alleging that the Lady Goschen Government Hospital gave him a boy when his wife had delivered a girl. A police investigation is underway to determine if the babies were exchanged. However, the hospital denied any possibility of an exchange, claiming that the gender of the baby was written incorrectly by mistake.

Musthafa, a resident of Koteshwara in Kundapur, filed the complaint. Musthafa stated that his wife Amreen had given birth on September 27 at the Lady Goschen Government Hospital. The hospital informed him that it was a girl. Musthafa was handed a boy by the hospital on October 14.

According to Times of India, Musthafa had been informed by hospital staff that his wife gave birth to a baby girl. The child was shifted to the NICU for health reasons. On Thursday, however, they handed over a baby boy to Musthafa. N Shashi Kumar, the commissioner of the Mangaluru City Police, said that they are verifying documents and are looking into options such as DNA tests.

‘A final decision will be taken only after the verification of all documents. If they find that the baby was exchanged, we will take appropriate action. So far, we have not moved any legal procedures,’ Commissioner Kumar said. Dr. Durgaprasad MR, Medical Superintendent of Lady Goschen Government Hospital, said this was an error.

‘The sex of the baby was wrongly written in the case sheet as female, instead of male, and this has created confusion. We have been conducting an inquiry and action will be taken against those responsible for the error,’ he said.