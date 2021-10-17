Meteorological department predicts heavy rainfall till October 20

Kolkata: The meteorological department predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal till October 20. The department said that the heavy rainfall is due to a low-pressure area over north Telangana and strong southeasterly wind from the Bay of Bengal.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday. North Bengal districts will experience enhanced rainfall from Monday to October 20. Southern districts of the state, including Kolkata, are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from Sunday.

Southern districts in the state including Howrah, Hooghly and East Medinipur has recently witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall. Gusty wind with speed reaching up to 40 to 50 km per hour is likely to prevail over South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur and 30 to 40 kmph over Kolkata, Nadia, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and West Medinipur districts, the department said.