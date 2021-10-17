‘Peacemaker’: Watch first trailer of John Cena’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ spinoff series

The first teaser for the new HBO Max series Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad starring John Cena’s titular ultra-patriotic superhero, was unveiled at the DC FanDome event on Saturday. They also revealed the premiere date for this eagerly awaited show.

The new series finds Cena’s Peacemaker seeking atonement after becoming the straight-up villain and surviving a near-lethal bullet in The Suicide Squad. The first trailer emphasises the comic tone of Peacemaker, with Cena’s character joyriding with and receiving a hug from a bald eagle, cracking jokes about ‘butt babies,’ engaging in arrogant target practice and generally being John Cena-y.

Peacemaker, which was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic, will premiere on HBO Max on January 13. James Gunn, who also wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, penned all eight episodes of the first season of the Peacemaker, as well as directing most of it.

Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Steve Agee as Economos, Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father, Auggie Smith and Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn are among the other cast members joining Cena in the show.