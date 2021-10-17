PM Narendra Modi will open 7 medical colleges in UP on Oct 25: CM Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open seven new medical institutions in the state beginning from the Siddharthnagar district on October 25.

The Chief Minister, who was at Siddharthnagar to assess the preparations for the Prime Minister’s arrival, stated that a chain of new medical institutions will be operational in Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Mirzapur, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur and Bahraich on October 25. He further added that admission to these medical institutions would be done through the NEET exam from this academic session.

In addition to inspecting the newly completed medical college building and its grounds, the Chief Minister had a meeting with public leaders and authorities to discuss preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister. Addressing the media later, the CM said that the Health services in Uttar Pradesh have improved. ‘Three to five life supporting ambulances are available in every district of the state,’ he said.

These seven new medical institutions would benefit residents of neighbouring districts as well as Nepal, he added, noting that the medical college in Siddharthnagar will be named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, a Jana Sangh activist and the first state president of the BJP.