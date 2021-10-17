Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to launch new payment method for parking fee

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will soon launch a new payment method for parking fees payment. Drivers and vehicle owners will be able to pay for their parking tickets through the social media app WhatsApp.

‘People will be texting the same information that they send on 7275. The same content will be WhatsApped and then it will seek confirmation from the customer. It’s the same method that people use for SMS parking. The amount will be deducted from the digital valet’ said a senior official of RTA.

The new payment method is under the testing phase internally and will be launched in less than two weeks. With the use of WhatsApp, drivers will not have to pay 30 fils that they pay to UAE’s telecom service providers when paying for parking tickets using SMS.