Saudi Air Defence Forces destroy drone launched by Houthi rebels

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Jazan. Earlier on Saturday also the Saudi forces had destroyed an air strike attempt.

Meanwhile, the Arab Coalition forces killed more than 180 rebels and destroyed 10 military vehicles in an attack in Abedia a stronghold of rebels in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels are launching continuous attack targeting Saudi Arabia with explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats. The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and are supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.