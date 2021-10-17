Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against Kundra, Shilpa for fraud, mental harassment

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has filed a lawsuit against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on October 14 for allegedly defrauding her and harassing her mentally.

Speaking to the media at the Juhu police station, Chopra said Raj Kundra threatened her several times, prompting her to drop the lawsuit against him, but she has now returned with all the confidence to fight back.

Sherlyn Chopra made further claims against Raj Kundra, alleging that on March 27, 2019, he came to her residence late at night and sexually assaulted her. She also said that she had to do a photoshoot under duress on March 29. Raj Kundra then allegedly pursued Sherlyn for the following ten months, asking her to join his other business JL Stream and submit fitness-related videos.

Also Read: Actress Meghana Raj chooses husband Chiru’s birth anniversary to announce her comeback

Raj Kundra was detained on July 19 along with 11 other persons on accusations of allegedly making pornographic videos. He was granted bail in the pornographic case on September 20 by a Mumbai court on a guarantee of Rs 50,000.