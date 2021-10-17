Shia Muslims will be attacked everywhere by IS: Claims revealed

According to Khaama Press, the Islamic State (IS) terror group has said it will attack Shia Muslims throughout the world. Shia Muslims will be targeted at their homes and communities according to the group’s Al-Naba weekly published on Saturday. A day after the twin attacks that killed 63 people in Kandahar and injured 83 more, the Khorasan branch of the terror group (IS-K) sent a warning to residents of the province.

The attack on Friday comes exactly one week after a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Kunduz city killed at least 50 people. It was the worst attack since US forces left Afghanistan at the end of August, and the IS-K claimed responsibility. As part of Saturday’s warning, the IS emphasized that Shia Muslims living in Afghanistan should cooperate and support Iran and other countries against the IS-K.

Read more: Forging documents lands Chinese company on Pakistan’s blacklist

After the Taliban government took over Afghanistan, the IS-K is the biggest threat to the government. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has purportedly announced that its fighters will be deployed to secure mosques, especially those of the Shia faith. The Russian president warned that IS fighters were entering Afghanistan from Iraq and Syria and said that up to 2,000 affiliates were active in the north of the war-torn country.