‘Welcoming the King’: Dhoni joins WC team as Mentor in UAE; BCCI shares pics

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni joined the Indian Camp in UAE, as Mentor, ahead of the T20 World Cup, 2021. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of the former skipper with the team, who joined after the outstanding win of his team in Indian Premier League. The team Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni had won their fourth Championship title against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on Friday.

‘Extending a very warm welcome to the KING, @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!’ the BCCI tweeted on Sunday. Dhoni’s role as mentor of Team India is limited to the T20 World Cup.

Extending a very warm welcome to the KING ?@msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!? pic.twitter.com/Ew5PylMdRy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Earlier on Saturday, Kohli said Dhoni’s presence in the Team India camp will help the side. ‘He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit,’ Kohli told the media.

Also read: ‘All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla’: Akhtar, Gavaskar, Kapil Dev shares chilling pics ahead of T20 WC