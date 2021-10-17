Will continue to be a ‘pest’ in defence of the poor: Pope Francis

On Saturday, Pope Francis stated that he understood that some people, including those inside the Church, regard him as a ‘pest’ for protecting the poor and most vulnerable, but that this will not deter him because it is part of Christianity.

Pope Francis stated that when he thought about these situations of exclusion and unfairness, he became a pest with his queries.

He urged pharmaceutical companies to release patents in order to make COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible to the poor, noting that only 3 percent to 4 percent of the population in some countries had been vaccinated.

The Pope, who is 84 years old, was speaking through a video footage to the World Meeting of Popular Movements, a gathering of grassroots organisations and social movements concerned with labour inequality, land ownership, health care, and other social challenges in the developing world.

‘Stop destroying forests, wetlands, and mountains, stop polluting rivers and seas, stop poisoning food and people,’ he demanded, calling on mining and lumber companies.

He urged technology companies to avoid enabling hate speech, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation. He also advocated for a universal basic income and for countries to consider cutting the workday so that more people can work.