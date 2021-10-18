A look at Sargi and the foods you can’t miss on the Karva Chauth 2021

In Hindu festivals such as Karva Chauth, women begin their day with a ritual called Sargi and then fast for the entire day until the time to break their fast. Sargi is part of the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth. Hindus celebrate Karwa Chauth as a pious festival during which several women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ long lives, good fortune, and prosperity.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, which occurs during the month of Kartik. To ensure their husband’s good fortune, married women rise before sunrise and eat a dish called Sargi at dawn. Sargi is actually a thali or an assortment of food items that women receive from their mothers-in-law as a traditional meal.

During this auspicious day, the mother-in-law prepares a thali and bestows good wishes on the daughter-in-law to ensure that she will succeed in fasting. The goal of doing it in the morning is to maintain energy to stay without food or water for the entire day. An ideal sargi comprises both sweets and savories, and it should also include dry fruits, coconuts, vermicelli, and fruit. Sarees and jewelry are also given as gifts to women. The following is a list of healthy food items you should definitely include in your Sargi for the Karwa Chauth rituals this year.

1. Feni

It is a traditional Punjabi dish. It’s a great source of calcium and is full of energy. In thickened milk, sautéed feni is combined with saffron-soaked milk. Sugar and roasted crushed dry fruits are added. Boil for two minutes, and it’s done.

2. Aloo Paratha

With the soft dough of wheat flour with little oil, Aloo Paratha is prepared. Boiling potatoes are mashed with some salt, pepper, and other spices. Fill the rolled dough with this mixture. Cook it on medium heat. Serve with butter.

3. Dry fruit Laddu

It can be wonderful to have laddus before you start your vrat. Prepare a coarse powder from dry fruits like almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, pistachios, and dry dates. Combine with ghee, sugar, and coconut powder. Gently roll them into balls.

4. Mathri

Mathri is a great early morning snack made with maida and salt. Mix maida with ghee, salt, baking powder and lukewarm water. Roll the dough into small balls. This is a delicious deep-fried snack.

5. Phirni

Phiris are traditional dishes in some families. Rice flour is added to milk and it’s cooked on a slow flame. Dry fruits and sugar are added after a while. They are served in earthen pots.