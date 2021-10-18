An experience that took a lot out of me: Vicky Kaushal on ‘Sardar Udham’

Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, has finally been released on digital platforms. The film, which is set during India’s freedom struggle, has been receiving positive reviews. The revolutionary drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has been in the headlines for a long time. The actor had been promoting the film ever since the shooting began and several celebs were spotted at the screening.

Vicky’s appearance in the film was highly eye-catching. The actor on Sunday, took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming note for his director and also remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan. ‘Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return. This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab,’ he wrote by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of the film.

See the post here: Vicky Kaushal thanks Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham Singh

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre that occurred on April 13, 1919, is the subject of the film. A big throng assembled in Amritsar, Punjab, to protest the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders in the Jallianwala Bagh. General Dyer, a British general at the time, had encircled Bagh with his men and ordered them to fire at the mob. He was assassinated by Sardar Udham Singh.

