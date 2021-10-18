‘Certified hawty’: Ranveer Singh’s quick comment on Deepika’s post strikes netizens

Actor Ranveer Singh leaves no chance to gush over his wife on social media, just like what he penned in the comment section of Deepika’s recent Instagram picture. Ranveer’s comment on actress Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post, calling her a ‘certified hawty’, strikes attention of netizens instantly.

In the first picture shared on Insta, she can be seen sporting a black cap with her eyes covered. While in the second picture, Deepika has let her hair open, without a cap. She can be seen showing off her chiseled jawline in both pictures. ‘Cap…Or no cap!? #caution #filter” Have a look’, she penned the caption.

Soon after the picture was posted, Ranveer posted his opinion on her question, commenting ‘Shawty is a Certified Hawty No Capppp’. Some fans hands agreed to his comment, while others went for the ‘cap look’. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be soon seen together in movie ’83′, their first film together post marriage.