Civilian killings in Valley: Special Intel Team dispatched

A special intelligence operations team that had returned to Delhi from Kashmir on Saturday has been deployed to the Valley again to investigate recent civilian murders, following new directives from Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to reports, Shah has directed all involved authorities to figure out why the events keep happening and the team would collaborate closely with DGP Dilbagh Singh. Two non-locals were murdered and one was severely injured in indiscriminate fire by terrorists in the Wanpoh region of Kulgam district on Sunday.

In the last two days, there have been three attacks against non-local residents. Two non-local labourers, a street seller and a carpenter, were slain in separate incidents on Saturday. According to J&K Police, the terrorists fired indiscriminately and the residents of Bihar’s Banka district and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur were among the fatalities. Virendra Paswan, 56, was one of four civilians who were killed by terrorists in Srinagar in the first week of October.

Attacks against civilians, especially those who have migrated to the valley from other states, have been on the rise in the valley. The ongoing practice of selective killing has sparked widespread fear. The J&K leaders claim that the assaults are being carried out to tarnish the image of Kashmiris.

A specialised intelligence unit that has never been in charge of operations in the Valley will now be in charge of Kashmir. These activities will be handled by an additional director.