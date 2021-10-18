Fake date sheets getting circulated; CBSE issues warning

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued warning that a fake date sheet of the release of a time table of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams are being circulated on social media websites. They clarified that the official date sheet has not been released yet, through their Twitter handle

‘It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class 10 and 12. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,’ the official handle of the CBSE tweeted.

Earlier, the board had stated that the official time table will be released today (Monday) but an update is still awaited. It will be available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in after being published, and the exams are expected to take place between November and December.

The board has announced that the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline, adding that term 2 board exams will be held in March-April 2022. This year, the CBSE has divided the board exam into two terms. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December and questions will be objective-type. The Class 10 and Class 12 subjects have also been divided as minor and major, and first, exams will be held for minor subjects, followed by the major subjects.

