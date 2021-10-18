Filmmakers shoot first space film and return after 12 days safely to earth

Taking their aspirations to the next level, a Russian actress and a filmmaker returned to earth after filming their first film ever in space. AFP reported that the film crew, which included actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko, spent 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) filming scenes in orbit. The landing was live broadcast by a Russian space agency, and the video was posted to the ISS’ official Twitter account.

Yulia and Klim landed on Kazakhstan’s steppe as planned. The film crew was accompanied by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been in space for almost six months. The Russian crew is likely to beat Tom Cruise’s ambitious Hollywood project if they can complete the first film ever shot in space on time. Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise was set to work with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The filmmakers took off from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month, heading to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for ‘The Challenge’. The movie’s plot, as well as its budget, has been mostly kept a secret so far. It centers around a surgeon sent to the ISS in order to save a cosmonaut. Apparently, cosmonauts who were already aboard had cameo roles in the film.