‘Warning’: Police issue high alert over ISI threats

On Sunday, the Assam Police issued a high alert over intelligence that Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), is planning a terrorist attack in Assam and other parts of the country. The Assam Police circular has been accessed by India Today TV. It is issued by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&O) at Assam police headquarters. According to the circular, ISI targets will likely include RSS cadres, areas of the armed forces, mass gatherings, and religious sites.

According to the circular, the ISI received input about targeting individuals including RSS cadres and army areas in Assam and other parts of India, as well as threats that major terror groups would target and blow up mass gatherings, mass transports, and religious sites. The intel input circular also stated, ‘The Oriental Institute of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the systematic persecution and violence against the Muslim community in Assam, claiming lives during protests against the eviction drive of hundreds of Muslim families from the state’.

According to a video message released by al-Qaeda, there is an appeal for jihad specifically in Assam (and Kashmir). ‘al-Qaeda’s ‘AS SAHAB’ released a propaganda video titled ‘Do not Sit Idly Grieving’ outlining videos about the alleged lynching of Indian Muslims in Assam, calling for jihad in the state,’ the video stated. Police officials in Guwahati City, all district police units, Special DGPs (T&AP) and Inspectors (BTAD), Kokrajhar, and ADGPs (SB/S) in Assam have been asked to take necessary measures to prevent terrorist activities. According to the circular, ‘gear up the ground sources at your district police and inform all officers, men, and members of the special forces under your jurisdiction regarding the input, and stay alert’.